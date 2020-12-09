Capital Digestive Care opens same-day colonoscopy preparation center

Silver Springs, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care opened the first HyGieaCare Center in Rockville, Md., offering patient access to same-day colonoscopy preparation, the practice announced Dec. 9.

The HyGieaCare Prep System cleans a patient's bowel by using warm, gravity-flow filtered water. The system eliminates the need for traditional bowel preparation solutions.

More than 15,000 patients have used a HyGieaCare Prep system across the U.S. and reported a 96 percent patient satisfaction rate to date.

Patients can now schedule an appointment to use the HyGieaCare Prep system.

