Florida GI practice to open $6M surgery center

Jacksonville-based Digestive Disease Consultants will open a 14,377-square-foot surgery center in Orange Park, Fla., in 2021, the Jacksonville Daily Record reported Dec. 14.

The center will have three gastrointestinal procedure rooms, six exam rooms and will offer radiology services. Once the center opens, DDC will hire four physicians to staff the facility.

This is DDC's second surgery center in the region and seventh location. The practice anticipates building another surgery center in the future.

The surgery center's development is expected to cost $6 million.

More articles on specialty centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.