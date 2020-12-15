ACG releases 1st IBS guidelines

The American College of Gastroenterology released its first clinical guideline on the management of irritable bowel syndrome, published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology Dec. 14.

ACG developed the guideline due to advances in diagnostic testing and therapeutic options. The guideline was developed using the Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development and Evaluation methodology.

Researchers answered 25 clinically important questions on IBS. Nine of the questions focused on diagnostic questions and 16 questions focused on therapeutic options.

ACG endorsed several practices. Physicians should:

Use a positive diagnostic strategy to initiate an appropriate therapy

Use serologic testing to rule out celiac disease

Check calprotectin in patients with suspected IBS and diarrhea symptoms to rule out IBS

Use a limited diet of low fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols to improve IBS

Use chloride channel activators and guanylate cyclase activators to treat IBS with constipation

Use rifaximin to treat IBS with diarrhea

Use gut-directed psychotherapy to treat IBS

Read the entire guideline here.

