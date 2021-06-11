How many gastroenterologists have $5M+ net worth? 5 stats

Less than 5 percent of gastroenterologists have a net worth of at least $5 million, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2021."

Medscape surveyed almost 18,000 physicians across 29 specialties from Oct. 6, 2020, to Feb. 11, 2021.

Here are five stats for gastroenterologists:



1. Four percent of gastroenterologists have a net worth over $5 million.

2. One percent of gastroenterologists have a net worth under $500,000.

3. Seventeen percent of gastroenterologists are still paying off their student loans.

4. Eighteen percent of gastroenterologists have homes more than 5,000 square-feet.

5. Among physicians overall, 10 percent have a net worth more than $5 million, and 28 percent have a net worth less than $500,000.