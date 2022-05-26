How GI tech is becoming more like Netflix

Emerging technologies in gastroenterology are about to get more personal. Bill Snyder, CEO of Vivante Health, a digital health company, spoke with Becker's on May 25 to discuss the hyperpersonalization of GI tech.

Vivante Health is the creator of GIThrive, a GI telehealth platform.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited lightly for length and clarity.

Question: What does the future of GI technology look like?

Bill Snyder: When I think about the future of GI tech, it's going to be hyperpersonalized. It goes back to the ability for us to collect data from all these different sources. Whether that's a platform like [Vivante Health's] or through a smartwatch or different wearables pulling in things like … notes from the care team [when] you go in and see your different providers or gastroenterologist or doctor. It's the aggregation of all that information to really know the patient. That's the gap that we need to continue to focus on as we really personalize the experience and know what people are going through. I think there's an opportunity to add all types of different information when you think about social determinants of health. There's individuals out there that might not have access to fresh food for example. So how do we gain that information on a member and personalize it so their experience is meaningful? Just like everything else in our lives. When we try and watch something on Netflix they know exactly what we like and are helping guide our choices. Anything we do today is all about personalization. I think that's a big opportunity that will get better and better over the next five to 10 years.