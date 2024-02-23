How GI salaries stack up

Gastroenterologist salaries far surpass some of the other highest paying careers in the U.S., with GIs earning $501,000 annually, including base salaries, bonuses and stock options, according to Medscape's 2023 compensation report.

Outside of healthcare, the highest paying jobs in the U.S. include IT managers, marketing managers, financial managers and lawyers.

IT managers rank No. 8 in the list of best paying jobs for 2024, the highest paying job not in the healthcare industry. IT managers earn an average of $164,070 annually.

Marketing managers earn $140,040, financial managers earn $139,790 and lawyers earn $135,740, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Gastroenterologists earn over 150% more than the amount earned by some of the other top paying physician specialties in the nation.