The average annual compensation for gastroenterologists has increased by about 20% since 2019, according to data from Medscape.

Here is how the average annual compensation for gastroenterologists has evolved since 2019, according to Medscape's Gastroenterologist Compensation Reports:

2023: $501,000

2022: $453,000

2021: $406,000

2020: $419,000

2019: $417,000