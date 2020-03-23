How gastroenterology practices are responding to COVID-19

Gastroenterologists are adapting their practices to combat the growing COVID-19 pandemic. Here's how they're doing it:

Waco (Texas) Gastroenterology rolled out a telemedicine platform March 23, local news station KWTX reports. The practice sees patients for around 25 to 30 minutes and then recommends testing based on the conversation they had.

Gastroenterologists are also being asked to suspend their practices and see patients presenting with symptoms of the coronavirus, Gastroenterology & Endoscopy News reports. American College of Gastroenterology President Mark Pochapin, MD, said physicians certified in internal medicine are going to be "in the hospital helping out with these patients."

Gastroenterologists at New York City-based Mount Sinai Hospital have been tasked with picking up phones and answering COVID-19-related questions. However, these physicians believe it's only a matter of time until they are tasked with caring for patients.

