How gastroenterologists feel about biosimilars

All gastroenterologists are at least somewhat comfortable prescribing biosimilars to their patients, according to Cardinal Health's 2023 "Biosimilars Report," which surveyed over 350 providers in four physician specialties.

About 86 percent of gastroenterologists feel very comfortable providing biosimilars, while the other 14 percent feel somewhat comfortable.

Almost half of gastroenterologists (49 percent) feel most comfortable prescribing biosimilars to existing patients for whom payers have mandated biosimilars. Only 3 percent said they would not provide a biosimilar for any patient at this time.

More than 60 percent of gastroenterologists believe that biosimilars will positively affect the specialty. Thirty-three percent agreed it will positively affect the specialty, while 28 percent strongly agreed.

While 22 percent are very excited about a growing number of biosimilars in the market, 35 percent are indifferent.

The top concern about biosimilars among gastroenterologists is a concern about efficacy.

About 80 percent of gastroenterologists expressed that they are at least somewhat comfortable switching from one biosimilar to another.