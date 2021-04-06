How CRH Medical fared in Q1: 7 notes

CRH Medical almost lost its largest client at the end of 2020, but has picked up steam in 2021 with a string of acquisitions.

Here is a breakdown of the company's activity in the past five months:

1. Atlanta-based United Digestive said it wouldn't renew its professional services agreement with CRH Medical, and its contract would have expired Oct. 31, 2021. However, the companies later reached an agreement to continue providing services.

2. In December, CRH Medical acquired a majority ownership stake in Sarasota, Fla.-based FDHS Anesthesia, a gastroenterology-focused anesthesia practice.

3. Well Health reached an agreement to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of CRH Medical at $4 per share, the company announced in February.

4. CRH Medical acquired Edison, N.J.-based gastroenterology anesthesia practice Oak Tree Anesthesia Associates in February.

5. The company formed a joint venture with a Florida gastroenterology anesthesia practice in Largo, Fla., in March.

6. In April, CRH Medical acquired a majority stake ownership in Little Rock-based Middle Arkansas Sedation Associates, another gastroenterology-focused anesthesia practice.

7. CRH Medical in April acquired the remaining 25 percent interest in Gainesville, Ga.-based Lake Lanier Anesthesia Associates, which provides gastrointestinal services to two ASCs.

More articles on surgery centers:

Feds eye $147M paid to ASC, clinic owner for uninsured COVID-19 patient treatment

ASCs return to growth: Big plans from innovative execs

15 ASCs opened or announced in March

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.