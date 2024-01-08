HOPDs vs. ASCs for 5 gastroenterology procedures

ASCs are known for their cost-saving potential when compared to hospital outpatient departments, according to data from medicare.gov.

Here is the average cost for patients after insurance for five procedures at ASCs vs. HOPDs:

Extracapsular cataract removal with insertion of intraocular lens prosthesis

ASC: $328

HOPD: $539

Esophagogastroduodenoscopy

ASC: $112

HOPD: $192

Colonoscopy, flexible, with biopsy

ASC: $151

HOPD: $255

Colonoscopy, flexible, with removal of tumors, polyps or other lesions

ASC: $162

HOPD: $266

Colonoscopy, flexible, diagnostic, including collection of specimens by brushing or washing

ASC: $122

HOPD: $202