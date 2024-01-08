HOPDs vs. ASCs for 5 gastroenterology procedures

ASCs are known for their cost-saving potential when compared to hospital outpatient departments, according to data from medicare.gov.
Here is the average cost for patients after insurance for five procedures at ASCs vs. HOPDs:
Extracapsular cataract removal with insertion of intraocular lens prosthesis
ASC: $328
HOPD: $539
ASC: $112
HOPD: $192
Colonoscopy, flexible, with biopsy
ASC: $151
HOPD: $255
Colonoscopy, flexible, with removal of tumors, polyps or other lesions
ASC: $162
HOPD: $266
Colonoscopy, flexible, diagnostic, including collection of specimens by brushing or washing
ASC: $122
HOPD: $202