Hepatocellular carcinoma treatment: 4 AGA recommendations

Hepatocellular carcinoma is the most common type of liver cancer, according to Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic.

The American Gastroenterological Association released guidelines for hepatocellular carcinoma treatment Feb. 22.

Four recommendations from the AGA:

1. Systemic therapies are only recommended for those in stage C with preserved liver function. Atezolizumab and bevacizumab are recommended for first-line treatments rather than sorafenib.

2. Those in stage 0 and A who are also eligible for ablation, resection or transplant should receive curative surgery rather than systemic therapies.

3. Transarterial chemoembolization should be the first-line treatment for those in stage B.

4. Stage D patients should not receive systemic therapies. Instead, they should receive a transplant or best supportive care.

