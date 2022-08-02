'#Guttok': How social media is making gastroenterology more accessible

TikTok content creators are using the app to share information on gut health conditions, treatment tips and personal experiences, CNBC's millennial-focused website Make It, reported Aug. 1.

TikTok users are searching hashtags, including #guttok, #guthealth and #guthealing to learn about gut health and treatment solutions. However, not all of the content is accurate, according to the website. Not every content creator shares accurate advice from gastroenterology specialists.

The surge in consumer interest on how to improve gut health has spurred innovation within the gastroenterology industry. Thorne, a wellness company, created an easier way for patients to test their gut health, instead of requiring complex collection processes, which appeals to TikTok users looking for gut health analysis and information, the website reported.

The increased ease of access to information and other's experience with gastrointestinal issues is helping TikTok users connect to those with similar experiences and easily find ways to ease their own chronic gastrointestinal symptoms.