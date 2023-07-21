Glendale Memorial Hospital recognized for robotic, colorectal surgery

San Francisco-based Dignity Health's Glendale (Calif.) Memorial Hospital and Health Center has been recognized by the Surgical Review Corporation as an accredited Center of Excellence in robotic and colorectal surgery, according to a July 13 news release shared with Becker's.

The hospital is the first in LA County to receive the designation for colorectal surgery, and the first in Glendale for robotic surgery, according to the release. The designations are representative of the commitment to high value care from the hospital and its surgical teams.

SRC Center of Excellence accreditation is earned through participation in an extensive assessment and inspection process. Factors that must meet SRC standards include surgical volume and outcomes, facility equipment, clinical pathways and standard operating procedures, emphasis on patient education, and continuous quality assessment.