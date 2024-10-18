GI specialist earns inaugural endowed professorship

Steven Brant, MD, professor at New Brunswick, N.J.-based Rutgers University, has been named the inaugural recipient of the Bishr and Souha Omary Family Endowed Legacy Professorship.

Dr. Brant is a leader in gastroenterology and internal medicine research, specializing in inflammatory bowel disease research and understanding the disease’s genetic basis, according to an Oct. 17 press release.

During his 30 years of research, Dr. Brant discovered a major gene for intestinal sodium absorption involved in hypertension and diarrheal diseases. He was also the first to show that IBD in African Americans has a genetic basis.

Dr. Brant, also serves as the chief of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology at RWJMS. His professorship at Rutgers began July 1.