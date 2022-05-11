GI Research Foundation honors Dr. David Rubin

The GI Research Foundation has given the Joseph B. Kirsner Award to David Rubin, MD, the foundation said May 11.

Dr. Rubin is the chief of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition and a co-director of the Digestive Diseases Center at the University of Chicago Medicine.

The award is given to those who substantially furthered the organization's mission to transform lives through research and patient care..

Dr. Rubin is an expert in treating inflammatory bowel disease. He is a fellow of the American Gastroenterological Association, the American College of Gastroenterology, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, the American College of Physicians and the Royal College of Physicians.