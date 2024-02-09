GI private equity activity cut in half in 2023

The number of healthcare-focused private equity deals decreased by 16.2% in 2023, with GI-focused deals seeing an even steeper decline, according to Pitchbook's "Healthcare Services Report" published Feb. 8.
The number of private equity-driven deals in gastroenterology — including add-on, platform and growth deals — decreased by half between 2022 and 2023.
|
Type of Deal
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
Total
|
15
|
34
|
26
|
13
|
Add-on
|
12
|
31
|
22
|
10
|
Platform
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
Growth
|
N/A
|
2
|
2
|
2