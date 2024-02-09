GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

GI private equity activity cut in half in 2023

Amelia Ickes -  

The number of healthcare-focused private equity deals decreased by 16.2% in 2023, with GI-focused deals seeing an even steeper decline, according to Pitchbook's "Healthcare Services Report" published Feb. 8.

The number of private equity-driven deals in gastroenterology — including add-on, platform and growth deals — decreased by half between 2022 and 2023. 

Type of Deal

2020

2021

2022

2023

Total

15

34

26

13

Add-on

12

31

22

10

Platform

3

1

2

1

Growth

N/A

2

2

2



