GI private equity activity cut in half in 2023

The number of healthcare-focused private equity deals decreased by 16.2% in 2023, with GI-focused deals seeing an even steeper decline, according to Pitchbook's "Healthcare Services Report" published Feb. 8.

The number of private equity-driven deals in gastroenterology — including add-on, platform and growth deals — decreased by half between 2022 and 2023.

Type of Deal 2020 2021 2022 2023 Total 15 34 26 13 Add-on 12 31 22 10 Platform 3 1 2 1 Growth N/A 2 2 2





