GI practice joins Iowa multispecialty group, adds 2 physicians

Bettendorf, Iowa-based Gastroenterology Associates on June 28 became part of Genesis Health Group, the largest multispecialty group in the region, according to Quadcities.com.

Gastroenterology Associates physicians Young Huh, MD, and Richard Weyman IV, MD, and their clinical staff remain at their current location.

Samyuktha Ramavaram, MD, has joined Genesis Health Group, Gastroenterology Associates, moving from her GHG Woodlands clinic, where she has practiced since 2019.

A fourth gastroenterologist, Ryan Perumpail, MD, is arriving in July.

All physicians are board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology and treat conditions that include colon cancers, esophageal issues like cancer and chronic heartburn, gastrointestinal bleeding and inflammatory bowel diseases.

"New and existing patients of this group will continue to benefit from the expertise and services offered by this practice," said Kurt Andersen, MD, CMO and senior vice president of physician operations. "We are confident adding these physicians to the Genesis system of care will broaden services and improve coordination of care for our patients."