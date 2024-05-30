GI Alliance's 5-year recap: 45 updates

GI Alliance is one of the largest gastroenterology groups in the industry, supporting more than 300 practice affiliates and over 900 providers.

Here is what the company has accomplished since 2019:

2024

Denver Digestive Health Specialists opened a new clinic in Arvada, Colo.

Fort Worth-based Texas Digestive Disease Consultants added gastroenterologist Scharles Konadu, MD.

Bedford-based Digestive Health Associates of Texas added specialist Bhavin Patel, MD.

Tulsa, Okla.-based Adult Gastroenterology Associates, added gastroenterologist Dushyant Singh, MD.

Arlington Heights-based GI Alliance of Illinois relocated to a new clinic and added a new practitioner.

Phoenix-based Arizona Digestive Health opened its first gastroenterology clinic and endoscopy center in Tucson, Ariz.

GI Alliance broke ground on an ASC in Kansas City, Mo., in conjunction with real estate company MedCore Partners and Cig Partners Two.

GI Alliance partnered with Ambience Healthcare to build a suite of artificial intelligence documentation tools, specifically for gastroenterology.

GI Alliance partnered with three practices in Rhode Island to expand its presence in the Northeast.

2023

GI Alliance partnered with Rocky Hill-based Connecticut GI.

GI Alliance partnered with the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy to become the organization's first group member.

GI Alliance partnered with St. Louis-based Specialists in Gastroenterology.

GI Alliance partnered with Digestive Health Consultants in Silverdale, Wash.

Ocean Springs, Miss.-based Digestive Health Center joined GI Alliance.

GI Alliance partnered with Coastal Digestive Care Center in New London, Conn.

2022

GI Alliance hired Benjamin Griffith as its chief legal officer.

Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance finalized its physician-led buyout facilitated by a $785 million investment from private equity firm Apollo Hybrid Value.

GI Alliance partnered with Digestive Health Specialists in Kansas City, Mo., entering the Kansas and Missouri markets.

GI Alliance partnered with Gastroenterology Consultants, expanding its presence in the greater Houston area.

Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance named Casey Chapman, MD, as its chief medical officer.

Northwest Arkansas Gastroenterologists joined GI Alliance to form the state's largest gastroenterologist network.

GI Alliance added Digestive Disease Consultants, which has locations in Eureka, Normal and Clinton, Ill.

GI Alliance added Washington Gastroenterology to its network.

Chandler, Ariz.-based East Valley Gastroenterology and Hepatology Associates joined GI Alliance.

GI Alliance inked a deal with Atlantis-based Gastroenterology Associates of Florida.

2021

GI Alliance made the first deals of 2021, partnering with Cleburne (Texas) Endoscopy Center, Oak Lawn, Ill.-based GI Associates of Chicago and Dallas-based Digestive Health Associates of Texas, the platform announced Jan. 5 and 6.

The company partnered with ObvioHealth, a research organization, to create decentralized clinical trial designs, according to a Jan. 19 news release.

GI Alliance formed its first Colorado partnership with Colorado Gastroenterology, according to a June 24 press release.

GI Alliance partnered with Salt Lake City-based Utah Gastroenterology, according to a July 1 news release.

Homewood, Ill.-based South Suburban Gastroenterology joined GI Alliance, the company said July.

2020

GI Alliance partnered with Gastrointestinal Associates in Jackson, Miss., expanding its presence into an eighth state.

GI Alliance expanded its Louisiana presence Dec. 17 through the acquisition of Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates.

GI Alliance partnered with Adult Gastroenterology Associates of Tulsa, Okla.

GI Alliance partnered with Hinsdale (Ill.) Gastroenterology Associates and Carl Calandra, DO.

Dallas-based GI Alliance partnered with Peoria-based Illinois Gastroenterology Institute, expanding its presence in Illinois and the Midwest.

GI Alliance began using Modernizing Medicine Gastroenterology as its electronic health records system vendor.

GI Alliance acquired Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio.

2019

GI Alliance acquired Lubbock Digestive Disease Associates and South Plains Endoscopy Center, further expanding its presence in Texas.

GI Alliance acquired Little Rock-based GastroArkansas, marking its sixth state.

GI Alliance continued its year-end acquisition spree, acquiring Amarillo (Texas) Endoscopy Center.

GI Alliance acquired Indianapolis Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

The organization acquired Phoenix-based Arizona Digestive Health.

GI Alliance partnered with San Antonio Gastroenterology Associates and San Antonio Digestive Disease Consultants, adding 17 physicians to its affiliated network.

GI Alliance partnered with Beaumont-based Southeast Texas Gastroenterology Associates.

GI Alliance invested in five ASCs owned by Texas Digestive Disease Consultants and the Illinois Gastroenterology Group.