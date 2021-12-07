Arizona practice joins GI Alliance

Chandler, Ariz.-based East Valley Gastroenterology and Hepatology Associates is joining GI Alliance, the Dallas-based gastro organization said in a Dec. 7 news release.

East Valley Gastroenterology and Hepatology Associates is a six-physician practice that opened in 2004. It cares for more than 13,000 patients annually across three locations, according to the release.

"With EVGHA's addition, GI Alliance now fully supports all major areas within the greater Phoenix market, including the quickly growing Chandler/Gilbert area in Southeast Phoenix. This partnership complements our planned expansion in the coming year to better meet the needs of patients throughout Arizona," GI Alliance CEO Jim Weber, MD, said in the release.