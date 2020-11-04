GI Alliance grows Illinois market presence

Dallas-basd GI Alliance partnered with Hinsdale (Ill.) Gastroenterology Associates and Carl Calandra, DO, the platform announced Nov. 3.

HGA has three gastroenterologists and one advanced-level provider. The partnership expands GI Alliance's presence in Illinois and the Midwest.

Robert Janda, MD, of Hinsdale Gastroenterology Associates, said: "Our decision to partner with GI Alliance and IGG is based on our similar values and vision for the future of gastroenterology. We believe that by sharing resources, we will strengthen our practice and enhance our ability to provide best-in-class care for our patients."

Dr. Calandra will practice with Illinois Gastroenterology Group, GI Alliance's Illinois-based practice.

More articles on surgery centers:

The ASC in 2021: 3 expert predictions on cardiology

10 lowest-paying cities for physicians

ASC valuation multiples continue to rise & more — 12 ASC industry notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.