Arkansas practice joins GI Alliance to form state's largest GI network

Northwest Arkansas Gastroenterologists has joined Dallas-based GI Alliance to form the state's largest gastroenterologist network.

With the partnership, GI Alliance expands its footprint to the Arkansas communities of Fayetteville, Bentonville and Rogers, the practice said Jan. 18.

Northwest Arkansas Gastroenterologists has provided care in the region for more than 20 years, GI Alliance said. The practice's six physicians and three advanced practice providers have adopted the name GI Alliance of Arkansas.

"Our partnership with GI Alliance provides significant infrastructure, ancillary resources, and operational support to our growing market," GI Alliance of Arkansas physician Kevin O'Keefe, MD, said in a news release. "Our patients will benefit through our ability to focus our efforts on ensuring the best patient experience possible."