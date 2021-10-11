GI Alliance expands Florida reach with new deal

GI Alliance inked a deal with Atlantis-based Gastroenterology Associates of Florida, the company announced Oct. 11.

Gastroenterology Associates of Florida has eight physicians trained in gastroenterology and three advanced practice providers at three locations.

Physician-led, Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance represents more than 600 independent gastroenterologists at more than 500 locations in 11 states.

"By combining our resources with GI Alliance, we will be able to continue to provide our patients with the highest quality of care and offer an expanded portfolio of services," said Seth Steinberg, MD, president of Gastroenterology Associates of Florida.