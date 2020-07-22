GI Alliance partners with Illinois Gastroenterology Institute, resumes growth plan

Dallas-based GI Alliance partnered with Peoria-based Illinois Gastroenterology Institute, expanding its presence in Illinois and the Midwest.

What you should know:

1. GI Alliance expanded out of Texas when it acquired Elgin-based Illinois Gastroenterology Group in July 2019.

2. GI Alliance now represents more than 350 gastroenterologists in six states.

3. IGI is the second-largest independent gastroenterology practice in Illinois.

4. GI Alliance CEO Jim Weber, MD, said the platform has resumed its expansion strategy. "The new partnership between GI Alliance and IGI is the first of several in Illinois that we expect to close over the coming months," he said.

5. This is the second partnership GI Alliance made in 2020.

