GI Alliance makes 1st acquisition of 2020 in San Antonio — 4 insights

Dallas-based GI Alliance waited until March to ring in the new year, but did so in a big way by acquiring Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio.

What you should know:

1. The deal grows GI Alliance's affiliated network to more than 350 gastroenterologists across six states.

2. Gastroenterology Consultants was founded in 1978. The practice has 26 gastroenterologists, 10 offices and three ASCs. The practice also has several additional ancillaries.

3. The practice has a well-established business administrative operation, which offers in-house revenue cycle management, IT and clinical operations support.

4. Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International was also involved in the deal. USPI is a partner in Gastroenterology Consultants' three ASCs.

