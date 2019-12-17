GI Alliance further expands presence in Texas — 4 insights

Dallas-based GI Alliance acquired Lubbock Digestive Disease Associates and South Plains Endoscopy Center, further expanding its presence in Texas.

What you should know:

1. LDDA was formed in 1986. It was the largest independent GI practice in Lubbock.

2. LDDA's physicians and staff will remain the same and continue to practice in Lubbock.

3. GI Alliance CEO Jim Weber, MD, complimented LDDA and said, "The addition of this highly respected group of physicians will further strengthen our ability to provide high-quality care to patients across our home state of Texas."

4. Both Lubbock Digestive Disease Associates and South Plains Endoscopy Center are based in Lubbock.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 expert insights on ASC, health system joint ventures

ASC could be part of outpatient expansion in California innovation district

4 new joint-venture ASCs — November 2019

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.