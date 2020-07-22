GI Alliance gets growth back on track & more: 6 GI industry key notes

Here are six updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

Dallas-based GI Alliance partnered with Peoria-based Illinois Gastroenterology Institute, expanding its presence in Illinois and the Midwest.

Virginia Mason Bellevue (Wash.) Medical Center will open a 45,000-square-foot medical center July 27.

The FDA approved Ambu's single-use duodenoscope July 17 as device companies continue creating scopes to decrease cross-contamination issues.

Southlake-based Texas Digestive Disease Consultants has a new ASC underway in Mansfield, according to MedCore Partners, a healthcare and medical real estate group involved in the development.

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville, N.J., finished renovating its endoscopy suite.

Biopharmaceutical group Sosei Heptares closed a $200 million round of funding from an offering of new shares and euro-yen denominated convertible bonds.

