Gastroenterology the most in-demand specialty: 3 notes

Gastroenterologists are the most in-demand physician specialty, according to Rosman Search's 2024 Physician Hiring Trends report.

Here are three more notes on the gastroenterologist workforce:

1. More than 50% of active gastroenterologists are over 55.

2. The annual number of available training positions in gastroenterology increased from 325 to 616 from 2008 to 2002. The annual number of applicants increased 57% in that period.

3. The gastroenterologist shortage is projected to reach 1,630 by 2025