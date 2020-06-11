Gastroenterology reports 2nd largest revenue, utilization drops of any specialty

Oral surgeons took the biggest financial hit from COVID-19, followed by gastroenterologists, according to Fair Health's 2020 "Healthcare Professionals and the Impact of COVID-19" report, a comparative study of revenue and utilization.

What you should know:

1. Gastroenterology had the second-largest decreases in March and April utilization and revenue based on total estimated allowed amounts.

2. Gastroenterology utilization fell 73 percent from March 2019-20 and revenue fell 75 percent based on total estimated allowed amounts.

3. Also compared to March 2019, gastroenterology's utilization was down 77 percent in April, and revenue based on total estimated allowed amounts was down 80 percent.

