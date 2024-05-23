Gastroenterology pay in 2024: 4 notes

Gastroenterologists are the 11th highest paid physician specialists in 2024, with an average yearly salary of $514,208, according to Doximity's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report," published May 23.

In contrast, pediatric gastroenterologists are one of the lowest paid specialties, earning just and average of $286,307 annually.

Additionally, GI specialists have one of the largest pay gaps between men and women, coming in at over $80,000 annually.

While male gastroenterologists earn an average of $525,931 annually, female gastroenterologists trail with $444,511 per year.