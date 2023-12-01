Gastroenterology Associates of North Mississippi partners with Panola Medical Center

Oxford-based Gastroenterology Associates of North Mississippi is expanding its services to Batesville, Miss.-based Panola Medical Center, effective Jan. 1.

Gastroenterology Associates, an affiliate of management organization One GI, is focused on minimizing travel for patients and ensuring access to medical care facilities, according to a Dec. 1 press release.

The system has 30 years of experience providing diagnostic and therapeutic GI care.

Panola Medical Center is a 96-bed hospital that has provided a wide array of services to area patients since 2001.