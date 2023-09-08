Gastroenterology and ASCs: 5 things to know

Gastroenterology has made a name for itself in the ASC industry.

These statistics come from VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

Here are five statistics on gastroenterology in ASCs to know:

1. Gastroenterology is the most-represented specialty among ASCs, making up 32 percent of all cases.

2. The average net revenue of gastroenterology cases in ASCs is $1,079.

3. Gastroenterology claims the highest percentage of ASC cases of any surgical specialty across regions.

4. The national median revenue per case for gastroenterology is $1,047.

5. Gastroenterology comprises 41 percent of cases for ASCs in the Atlantic, the highest of any region.