Gastroenterologists' secrets to success

Three gastroenterologists joined Becker's to discuss their secrets to success.

Editor's note: These responses were edited lightly for brevity and clarity.

John Martin, MD. Gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.):

Second-to-none workplace culture

Helping all staff feel valued, respected and appreciated — as individuals, and as a team

Everything for the patient, all for the team is our culture: "The needs of the patient come first"

Fair compensation for all physicians and staff and a meaningful benefits package for all

Emphasis on high-quality care from all angles, not just measured by technical success; best-in-class tech and highly qualified caregivers, but also patient-centered care that considers patient convenience, comfort, respect, dignity, efficiency and transparency

Pankaj Vashi, MD. Chief of Gastroenterology/Nutrition Department and Vice Chief of Staff at Cancer Treatment Centers of America Chicago: I have been a gastroenterologist for over three decades. There is really no secret for my success. I have done what every physician should do — that is to spend time listening to your patients; be thorough, honest, compassionate; and provide the best care in a timely manner to all your patients. The healthcare system today incentivizes the physician only on volume and relative value units. I personally feel the incentives should also include quality, safety and patient satisfaction. Value-based care is also important to cut down the cost of healthcare in our country.

Mark Mattar, MD. Director of MedStar Georgetown University Hospital's IBD Center (Washington, D.C.): My secret to success stems from the framework of transformational servant leadership. Leading in a successful GI practice in a health system as we come out of a pandemic brings its own special challenges. At the end of the day, we focus on the people. We prioritize patient care without compromising associate wellness. We work as a team to evaluate each of the provider's needs and how we can help them work toward our common mission. This isn't easy, but when you pay attention to the needs of the team and act on them, we all succeed.