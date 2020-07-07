Gastroenterologists continue down rocky road to recovery

Gastroenterologists continue to feel the resonating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as they work to return operations to pre-pandemic levels, according to a report from Spherix Global Insights.

Spherix surveyed 257 dermatologists, gastroenterologists, nephrologists, neurologists and rheumatologists on how the virus affected their practice.

What you should know:

1. From early May to early June, 39 percent of all respondents said they reopened their practice fully and were following social distancing guidelines. None of the gastroenterologists surveyed said their operations were back to normal.

2. Thirty-eight percent of GI respondents said they were operating at less than half of their normal patient volumes.

3. More than 25 percent said it would take six months for volumes to return to normal levels.

4. More than 50 percent of GIs either furloughed employees or reduced office hours.

