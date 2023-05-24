Gastroenterologists' biggest competition in 2023

About 20 percent of gastroenterologists have had their income impacted by nonphysician practitioners this year, according to Medscape's 2023 "Gastroenterologist Compensation Report," published on May 24.

Competition impacting gastroenterologists this year:

1. Nonphysician practitioners (physicians assistants, nurse practitioners, naturopaths and chiropractors): 20 percent

2. Physicians or insurers doing telemedicine: 7 percent

3. MinuteClinic and other retail or big box store medical clinics (CVS, Walgreens): 5 percent

4. Other: 5 percent