Gastroenterologists are the most 'in-demand' specialty, report finds

Gastroenterologists are the most in-demand physician specialty, according to Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare's 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

The report is based on 2,695 physician and advanced practitioner search engagements conducted from April 1, 2021, to March 31.

Specialties are ranked here by number of job openings as a percent of all active providers:

1. Gastroenterology

2. Radiology

3. Rheumatology

4. Hematology/oncology

5. Urology

6. Cardiology

7. Pulmonology/critical care

8. Psychiatry

9. OB-GYN

10. Neurology

11. Dermatology

12. Anesthesiology

13. Orthopedic surgery

14. Family medicine

15. Nurse practitioner