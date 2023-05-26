Gastroenterologists among top five earners in medicine

Gastroenterologists are among the top five highest earning specialties, according to the 2023 Medscape "Gastroenterologist Compensation Report," published May 24.

Gastroenterologists earned an average of $501,000 in 2022, up 11 percent from $453,000 in 2021. They finished fifth among the 29 specialties in the Medscape survey of more than 10,000 physicians, behind plastic surgery, orthopedics, cardiology and urology.

Among those surveyed, 20 percent of gastroenterologists said nonphysician practitioners were their biggest competition affecting their compensation. Meanwhile, 7 percent named physicians or insurers offering telemedicine and 5 percent named "minute clinics" and big box store clinics like Walmart as their biggest competitors.