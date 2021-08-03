Gastroenterologist pay by years of experience: 12 stats

Gastroenterologists earn an average salary of $406,000, the seventh highest-paid medical specialty in 2021, and reach their highest rate of compensation after about 15 years of practice.

Here are 12 statistics on how gastroenterologist compensation changes based on the number of years in practice for both employed and independent physicians, according to Medscape's physician salary explorer, an online salary comparison tool:

One to seven years of practice

1. Employed: $394,708

2. Self-employed: $465,972

Eight to 14 years of practice

3. Employed: $383,817

4. Self-employed: $457,852

Fifteen to 21 years of practice

5. Employed: $429,255

6. Self-employed: $510,247

Twenty-two to 28 years of practice

7. Employed: $440,199

8. Self-employed: $498,023

Twenty-nine to 35 years of practice

9. Employed: $450,678

10. Self-employed: $497,384

Thirty-six or more years

11. Employed: $391,108

12. Self-employed: $424,932