Gastroenterologist named Stanford Health's first associate CMIO of ambulatory care

Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health named Patricia Garcia, MD, a clinical associate professor of gastroenterology and hepatology, as its inaugural associate chief medical information officer for ambulatory care, the health system said Dec. 6.

In her new role, Dr. Garcia will lead medical informatics programs to support clinical care, population health and academic integration in ambulatory care.

Dr. Garcia specializes in gastrointestinal motility and has been instrumental in spearheading changes in ambulatory documentation aimed to support new billing practices and reduce provider burden.

