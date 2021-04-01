Gastroenterologist named CMO of new Pennsylvania hospital

Gastroenterologist Katie Farah, MD, was named CMO of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network's upcoming AHN Wexford (Pa.) Hospital.

As CMO, Dr. Farah will lead the hospital's medical staff and help drive clinical operations, according to a March 31 news release. She's a leader in the field with multiple awards for her work. She earned her medical degree at Washington, D.C.-based George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and completed a residency and fellowship at AHN's Allegheny General Hospital.

The 160-bed AHN Wexford Hospital is slated to open this fall. It will include a 24-room emergency department, minimally invasive robotic surgery and gastroenterology care. It will employ more than 750 healthcare professionals and staff.

