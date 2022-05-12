Gastroenterologist honored by Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons

The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons United Kingdom has named Dr. Aamir Ghafoor, its PACES Champion 2021 and the best examiner in the world, The News reported May 11.

Dr. Ghafoor, a professor at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, is the first Pakistani physician to win the award in 400 years of the Royal College.

The PACES award recognizes individuals who have gone "above and beyond" in delivering the practical component to the MRCP(UK) Examination, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He led a team of physicians, nurses and paramedics from the front lines during the pandemic after "senior faculty members disappeared," according to The News.