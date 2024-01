Gastroenterologist burnout has declined 2% in the last year, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Burnout and Depression Report,"published Jan. 24.

While 50% of GI specialists reported feeling burned out in the last year, 52% reported burnout the year prior.

Gastroenterology still ranked as the fourth most burnt-out specialty in 2024, tied with anesthesiology, internal medicine and pulmonary medicine.

Physician burnout overall also fell in the last year, dropping from 53% to 49%.