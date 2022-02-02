Gastro Health vs. GI Alliance vs. PE GI Solutions: How the big 3 stack up

- Small
Gastro Health, GI Alliance and PE GI Solutions are three of the largest private equity-backed gastroenterology groups in the industry.
Here's how the companies stack up across four areas:
1. Affiliated physicians
Gastro Health: 343+
GI Alliance: 660+
PE GI Solutions: 600+
2. Locations
Gastro Health: 140+
GI Alliance: 400+
PE GI Solutions: 60+ clinical partner locations
3. Leaders
Gastro Health:
CEO: Joseph Garcia
CFO: Lawrence Freni
GI Alliance:
CEO: James Weber, MD
13-member physician executive leadership board
PE GI Solutions:
Chairman & founder: Barry Tanner
CEO: David Young
4. Headquarters
Gastro Health: Miami
GI Alliance: Southlake, Texas
PE GI Solutions: Jamison, Pa.