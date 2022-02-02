Gastro Health vs. GI Alliance vs. PE GI Solutions: How the big 3 stack up

Gastro Health, GI Alliance and PE GI Solutions are three of the largest private equity-backed gastroenterology groups in the industry.

Here's how the companies stack up across four areas:

1. Affiliated physicians

Gastro Health: 343+

GI Alliance: 660+

PE GI Solutions: 600+

2. Locations



Gastro Health: 140+

GI Alliance: 400+

PE GI Solutions: 60+ clinical partner locations

3. Leaders

Gastro Health:

CEO: Joseph Garcia

CFO: Lawrence Freni

GI Alliance:

CEO: James Weber, MD

13-member physician executive leadership board

PE GI Solutions:

Chairman & founder: Barry Tanner

CEO: David Young

4. Headquarters

Gastro Health: Miami

GI Alliance: Southlake, Texas

PE GI Solutions: Jamison, Pa.