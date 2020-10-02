Gastro Health partners with 2 practices, expands into Ohio

Miami-based Gastro Health partnered with Cincinnati-based Ohio Gastroenterology & Liver Institute and Woodbridge, Va.-based Associates in Gastroenterology in two separate deals, the platform announced Oct. 1.

Ohio Gastroenterology has 22 physicians, two physician assistants and three ASCs. Pradeep Bekal, MD, Ohio GI president, will serve as Gastro Health's vice president of clinical affairs, Ohio. Ohio GI COO Daniel Walker will manage the practice's operations and will assume the role of division vice president of Ohio. This is Gastro Health's first deal in Ohio.

Associates in Gastroenterology has 11 physicians, six advanced practice providers and five offices. The deal expands Gastro Health's presence in the state to eight offices and 42 providers.

Private equity-backed Gastro Health has a presence in Florida, Alabama, Seattle, Virginia and Ohio.

