Fujifilm, Pentax Medical & more: 5 GI industry key notes

Here are five updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

Santa Barbara (Calif.) Gastroenterology Consultants joined inSite Digestive Health Care, California's largest private practice GI group.

Iterative Scopes closed a $5.2 million seed round, bringing its total funding to $7 million.

Fujifilm is creating a Systems Integration business to create a single-vendor offering that incorporates data and imaging into the operating room.

Pentax Medical received FDA clearance for its Imagina Endoscopy System for gastrointestinal procedures at ASCs.

The American Gastroenterological Association voiced support for the CMS decision to update Stark self-referral and anti-kickback statutes.

