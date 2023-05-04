Former Vanderbilt GI director Dr. Raymond Burk dies at 80

Nashville-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center's former director of the system's division of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition, Raymond Burk, MD, died on May 1 at the age of 80, according to a May 3 report from the VUMC Reporter.

Dr. Burk joined Vanderbilt in 1987 to lead its GI division, serving in the role until 1998. He was also director of a National Institutes of Health-funded clinical nutrition research unit and was founding director of the Vanderbilt Center for Human Nutrition.

He was also a renowned researcher in the field of selenium biology and pathobiology. Dr. Burk recruited master clinicians, passionate educators and investigators during his time at Vanderbilt.

"He supported me whenever I needed him, and was tirelessly dedicated, generous and kind," Ray DuBois, MD, associate provost for cancer programs at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston and a mentee of Dr. Burk, told the Reporter. "Ray touched so many lives — patients, colleagues, trainees, family and friends — changing them for the better. His passing is a great loss to us all."