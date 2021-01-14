Former Trump physician, GI Dr. Harold Bornstein dead at 73

Harold Bornstein, MD, the former personal physician for President Donald Trump, died Jan. 8, at 73, The New York Times reported Jan. 14.

Dr. Bornstein's death was announced in a paid notice in the Times. The notice didn't give a cause or say where Dr. Bornstein died.

He was President Trump's physician from 1980-2017. Dr. Bornstein believed he was in line to be named White House physician, but was later expelled from President Trump's circle after revealing to The New York Times that President Trump took hair-growth encouraging medication.

Dr. Bornstein notably earned national attention saying President Trump would "be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency." The statement came with an array of media attention.

He earned his medical degree from Tufts University in Boston in 1975. He is survived by his most recent wife, a daughter and four sons.

