Florida Digestive Health Specialists to debut precancer detection test

Florida Digestive Health Specialists has partnered to co-host the launch of Lucid Diagnostics' first esophageal precancer detection mobile test, the EsoGuard #CheckYourFoodTube Mobile Test Unit.

Florida Digestive hosted a precancer detection event at the Gastroenterology Associates of Sarasota (Fla.) under the direction of Sarasota Memorial Hospital's chief of gastroenterology, Scott Corbett, MD.

EsoGuard is the first and only commercial diagnostic test capable of detecting esophageal precancer in at-risk individuals, according to a June 5 press release.

At the testing event, Lucid personnel will collect cheek swab samples from patients that will be sent to a molecular diagnostic laboratory in Lake Forest, Calif. Patients with positive EdoGuard test results will be recommended for monitoring and treatment.

Over 80 percent of patients with esophageal cancer die within five years of diagnosis, making it the second most lethal cancer in the U.S.