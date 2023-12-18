Finger Lakes Gastroenterology relocates

UR Medicine Finger Lakes Health affiliate Finger Lakes Gastroenterology has relocated to a new facility in Geneva, N.Y., according to a Dec. 17 report from FingerLakes1.com.

Finger Lakes Gastroenterology specialists Angel Diaz, MD; Henry LeGuyader, MD; Anjanet Perez-Colon, MD; Christopher Walker, MD; and Khiem Nguyen, MD, will continue providing care at the new facility.

The new office is focused on patient comfort and experience and offers a larger office space and double the number of exam rooms.

Finger Lakes Gastroenterology specializes in colonoscopy, endoscopy, gastroenterology and hepatology.