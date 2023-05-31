Fee-for-service model still has grip on gastroenterology

Sixty-one percent of gastroenterologists participate in a fee-for-service payment model, according to Medscape's "Gastroenterologist Compensation Report" for 2023.

The data comes from a Medscape "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023 that surveyed 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties about their income, work hours, job satisfaction and more from Oct. 7 to Jan. 17.

Here is the percentage of gastroenterologist participation in various payment models, according to Medscape:

Fee-for-service: 61 percent

Episodes of care payments: 13 percent

Value-based payment model: 9 percent

Capitation model: 7 percent

Bundled: 5 percent

Concierge practice (monthly or annual access fee): 1 percent

Other: 3 percent